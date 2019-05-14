Plight of interns caught between a sick economy and meaningful employment

SICK ECONOMY

Speaking to the Star on the phone, economist Vincent Kimosop said employers should not be burdened further [with paying interns] in an economy that is not doing well.

"If the economy is not doing well, you cannot load the cost to employers. Perhaps the government should provide incentives for employers, such as tax reliefs," he said.

"This is because they are stepping in to address the gap, which is a responsibility of the government."

Kimosop said the decision on whether or not to pay interns needs to be contextualised so an informed decision can be made.

"On one hand, you have to look at the economic benefit of it in terms of succession, skills development and the development of the next generation skills," he said.

"Because in the past, we have had challenges where universities have failed to produce individuals who are ready for the job market, so interventions like internships are good in filling the gap."

However, Tom Ouko, a lecturer at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, said universities play their part.

"It is a fallacy that universities do not prepare their students for the job market. Universities give their best and prepare students well," he said, adding that employers simply assist interns to fit into their work environment and systems.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda earlier this month drafted a bill calling for a monthly allowance to interns at government or any other institutions.

Ouko said it is a tricky situation because "should the bill be passed, young people will miss out on internships opportunities".

However, he recommends paying post-graduate interns, who are waiting to be absorbed into the job market.

"For interns still in school, payments can remain at the discretion of their employees," Ouko said.

HARMFUL COSTS

The Federation of Kenyan Employers has warned that chances of interns accessing the workplace will be hurt should employers be obliged to incur extra expenses.

Speaking to the Star on the phone, FKE executive director Jacqueline Mugo called for stakeholder engagement before the bill is advanced.

"This will ensure it has the buy-in of stakeholders and it has win-win solutions that will not harm the chances of interns accessing workplaces," she said.

"If it introduces costs to employers, they will be discouraged to hire interns."

Mugo said employers are incurring a lot of costs just by providing an opportunity to students and fresh graduates to access their workplace.

"The interns use the equipment, workspace, tools, time and material of the employer. The employer should not be forced to pay somebody for providing an opportunity for that person to learn," she said.

MP Lesuuda said the objective of her bill was to address some of the core challenges affecting Kenyans, more so youth seeking employment opportunities.

"Employers must set apart a certain amount of money that will be paid out to interns or persons on attachment at their institutions to enable the persons to cater for their basic needs, as they dispense their services in those institutions," the bill reads.

Mugo, however, said it was the responsibility of the individual, their parents or guardians and the government to ensure interns have adequate money to cater for their needs while on attachment.

"This support can be built in normal tuition fees, bursaries and other government mechanisms to support the interns," she said.