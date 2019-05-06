Two CSs in dams scandal, Fertiliser monopoly, Femicide in Kenya: Your breakfast briefing

Good morning,

Two Cabinet secretaries and three principal secretaries are among 22 people whom the DCI wants charged over the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The Star yesterday reliably learnt the investigations were completed as recently as two weeks ago, however, the arrests have been put on hold due to a vicious push and pull and sabotage within the government.

