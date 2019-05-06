Two CSs in dams scandal, Fertiliser monopoly, Femicide in Kenya: Your breakfast briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Two Cabinet secretaries and three principal secretaries are among 22 people whom the DCI wants charged over the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.
The Star yesterday reliably learnt the investigations were completed as recently as two weeks ago, however, the arrests have been put on hold due to a vicious push and pull and sabotage within the government.
How fertiliser business was handed to a monopoly
Details have emerged how a decision by a five-member committee plunged Kenyan farmers into the mercy of a single fertiliser trader.
The panel was established by the Kenya Bureau of Standards technical committee last year to deliver a scientific justification for lowering cadmium levels in fertilisers in the country.
Uproar over repeal of admission of D+ learners to colleges
A standoff looms between the Education ministry and leaders from marginalised counties over a decision to admit learners of P1 certificate into teaching colleges by virtue of affirmative action.
Instead, a circular from the ministry to principals in these colleges offers an option for the learners to switch courses in technical colleges.
How Safaricom is giving banks sleepless nights
Safaricom is giving lenders a run for their money having reported a net profit that is 98.14 per cent of the combined net profit for the top four banks.
A look at the financial statement of KCB group, Equity Bank, Cooperative Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank shows that they cumulatively reported Sh64.6 billion net profit as of December 2018.
Femicides fuelled by male entitlement upon rejection
“She was such a hard worker, a good student and an amazing doctor-to-be,” Rodgers Abidha says about his friend, Moi University medical student, Ivy Wangechi.
“She stayed late taking care of patients and diligently followed up on them.”
Wangechi was killed by Naftali Kinuthia on April 9, outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret town.
Safety fears as Likoni weighbridges not used — Ouko
Auditor General Edward Ouko has raised safety concerns about overloaded ferries at the Likoni Channel in Mombasa.
In his 2017-18 report, Ouko says Kenya Ferry Services Limited no longer checks the weight of vehicles entering the ferries.
This failure risks the lives of thousands of residents using the transport daily, the audit team said.