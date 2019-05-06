Two CSs among 22 DCI wants charged over dam scandal

Two Cabinet secretaries and three principal secretaries are among 22 people whom the DCI wants charged over the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The Star yesterday reliably learnt the investigations were completed as recently as two weeks ago, however, the arrests have been put on hold due to a vicious push and pull and sabotage within the government.

A group of MPs, allied to a senior Cabinet official, have obtained a secret dossier implicating a prominent figure close to State House. The group is now using this documentation as leverage to slow down the arrests of those implicated.

Interviews by the Star revealed that the public interest probe had slowed after a State House official asked the DCI to freeze the arrests.

The Uasin Gishu dams probe split the Jubilee Party right in the middle, with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies accusing DCI chief George Kinoti of being used to wage a political war.

“Selective prosecution targeting predetermined individuals and projects, and steamrolled by a narrative of convenient lies and falsehood and propaganda, is not a fight against corruption. It’s impunity, it’s politics, and it’s headed in the wrong direction,” Ruto thundered on March 9.

A month later, as President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered the State of the nation address, he warned against what he termed vigilante justice.

“I must say that I have been under pressure…[over] who am I sacking,” he said.