Femicides fuelled by male entitlement upon rejection

As stated by the UN, most cases of violence against women are driven by fear of abandonment, which has ties to rejection. But what is it about rejection that men can’t handle?

Ouya said it is rooted in patriarchal entitlement, which has eaten deep into our society. She said this entitlement has been normalised and is often seen to be fashionable.

“A man murders a woman in cold blood and all we can do is come up with nonsensical excuses like, 'You know men have no patience', 'Men are hot-tempered', 'Men can't take NO for an answer, and we have no choice but to live with it', among others,” she said.

It is this patriarchal conditioning that governs the behaviour of men, too. Ouya said men have often been conditioned to think that vulnerability is a weakness and that they should never accept any form of defeat.

“This notion gives them a false sense of superiority, which makes them think women should not, cannot and do not have an inherent right to say NO to their advances and propositions,” Ouya said.

She said there is a desperate need for these narratives to be dismantled. “Men have a lot of unpacking and unlearning to do, especially with their entitlement to our bodies, time, space, labour and energy.”

CONDONED BY CULTURE

Alongside the patriarchal set-up of our society, our culture has a huge role to play when it comes to violence against women.

Ouya said there are some cultures which justify the beating of women as a form of discipline, while others belittle them and view them as subordinate to men.

“There is also the widespread acceptance of violence as a means of resolving conflicts,” she said. This, in turn, normalises gender-based violence and makes women vulnerable to violence from society at all levels.

It is also something that is passed from generation to generation, and it keeps evolving with time to new forms, particularly through the trivialisation of ongoing cases on social media in the form of memes, victim blaming, threatening women online and justifying the acts of violence.

When looking at gender-based violence as a whole, it is important to look at what the government is doing to address this pressing issue.

“The government has not done much when it comes to dealing with gender-based violence and femicide. There's little implementation of laws against GBV, no mention of femicide in our laws, and the police require better training on how to handle such cases,” Ouya said.

“The government does not value women. The police, in particular, are known to go by the mantra ‘investigations are underway’, yet we never get closure. We never get substantial reports. We get told, ‘We will bring the culprit to book,' and it ends there.”

Adding, “The President recently gave a State of the Nation address, and there was not one mention of femicide and recent cases.”

Ouya’s views echo those of many women who fear for both themselves and the women around them. It is a mixture of frustration, anger and helplessness, heightened every time another woman is killed.

Ivy Wangechi was buried on April 19 in Mahiga, Nyeri county. She was the firstborn of her family and was set to become a doctor, a dream cut short because one man could not handle being told no.