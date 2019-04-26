Jobless 'booming' economy, Farmers earning less, Parastatal debt threat: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Jubilee Party's Ahmed Kolosh has won the Wajir West by-election after garnering 11,053 votes.
He defeated Kanu's Ibrahim Sheikh who came in second after garnering 6,532 votes.
The results were announced early Friday morning by IEBC returning officer Mourice Raria.
Irony of jobless Kenyans in booming economy
A total of 840,000 new jobs were created last year, the 2019 Economic Survey launched on Thursday indicates.
The notes that 83.6 per cent of the new jobs were created in the informal sector and 16.4 per cent in the formal sector.
This was a drop from 2017 where 897,000 jobs were created. In 2016, 832,900 new jobs were created.
Road accidents got worse in 2018 — survey
Deaths arising from road accidents are on an upward trend despite efforts to reduce them, a new survey shows.
The Economic Survey 2019 released yesterday shows traffic deaths increased by eight per cent to 3,153 in 2018.
The survey shows that the number of reported accidents increased from 4,452 in 2017 to 5,144 last year (15.5 per cent).
Kenya risks losing eight parastatals to foreign lenders
Kenya could lose eight crucial government institutions to international lenders if it defaults on loans.
A House team has questioned the government's growing appetite for borrowings, which, it says, put the country under serious threats. This comes as an MP seeks to have government borrowing controlled.
Crime is on the rise, new survey shows
Crime is on the rise in the country, according to a survey by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.
The survey which compared data for 2017 and 2018 shows that last year saw a spike in various crimes by 13.2 per cent.
Defilement is shown to have been on the rise last year in the category of crimes against morality at 75.9 per cent.
Farmers earn less despite high crop production
The year 2018 was good for Kenya's food baskets but bad for farmers who earned less than they did in 2017.
High crop production didn't translate into more money for the people who toiled.
The Economic Survey 2019 attributed the decline in earnings in 2018 to lower prices for commodities compared to 2017.