Jubilee's Ahmed Kolosh wins Wajir West by-election

"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate my worthwhile competitor. We are all winners. I will join him in building and moving Wajir West forward. In me he has a brother," Sheikh said.

Among the first to congratulate Kolosh was National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi.

Duale said the win was well deserved.

"Kolosh's win goes once again to show that Jubilee is the dominant party not only in North Eastern but the party of choice among the patoralists. The future looks really bright for our party," Duale said in a Facebook post.

Governor Abdi who was among those who were involved in brokering a deal between Kolosh and his competitors thanked the electorate and the residents of Wajir West for remaining peaceful.

"I want to sincerely thank the great at people of Wajir West for maintaining peace before and during the election. The election is now over and behind us and its time to forge a united front and build our county," he said.

The by-election was generally peaceful apart from a few concerns about the speed of the IEBC KIEMS kits.

The problem was however sorted out by the IEBC officials.