Kenyans jobless in booming economy - Economic Survey

Millions of Kenyans remain jobless since President Uhuru Kenyatta came to power in 2013 despite the 'booming' and 'robust' economy recording its highest growth in five years.

The Economic Survey 2019 of the National Bureau of Statistics released Thursday is filled with ironies and seeming contradictions.

It reveals that the Jubilee government has only created 1.8 million jobs in six years.

This is equivalent to 360,000 new jobs per year, which is 64 per cent less than the one million jobs Jubilee promised when it took power.

In the last two years alone, 92,500 jobs were lost with the total number of employed Kenyans standing at 17.78 million.

As of 2016, there were 1.44 million unemployed Kenyans who formed part of the 19.31 million working-age population.

Of the same population, 5.64 million were inactive due to school and family responsibility.

Ironically, the economy has shot up from 4.9 per cent in 2017 to 6.3 per cent last year raising questions of how a jobless population is driving the economy and making it thrive.

“We have been spending in such a manner that the government can redistribute this growth to the pockets of Kenya,” Treasury Cs Henry Rotich said.

The government had projected a 6.1 per cent growth in the economy. It attributes the growth to increased agricultural production, accelerated manufacturing activities, sustained growth in transportation and vibrant service sector activities.

While the local economy grew by 6.3 per cent, the global economy experienced lower growth of 3.6 per cent in 2018 compared to 3.8 per cent in 2017.

Annual real average earnings per person increasing from Sh364, 313 to Sh 376,080.