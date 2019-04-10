ODM’s internal wars, Kenya's grim future, Holiday homework: Your Breakfast Briefing

Good morning,

Activist Okiya Omtatah has challenged the appointment of Prof Olive Mugenda and two other members to the Kenyatta University hospital board.

In a petition filed on Tuesday, Omtatah said the appointment was made without subjecting the three appointees to a fair, open, competitive, merit-based, and inclusive recruitment process, and that violates the law.

