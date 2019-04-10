ODM’s internal wars, Kenya's grim future, Holiday homework: Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
Activist Okiya Omtatah has challenged the appointment of Prof Olive Mugenda and two other members to the Kenyatta University hospital board.
In a petition filed on Tuesday, Omtatah said the appointment was made without subjecting the three appointees to a fair, open, competitive, merit-based, and inclusive recruitment process, and that violates the law.
Raila allies in blame game over election losses
Opposition chief Raila Odinga’s key allies are playing a bitter blame game following defeats in last week’s twin by-elections amid calls for a radical surgery at Orange House.
The details emerged as ODM pulled out of the April 25 Wajir West by-election amid claims the party had sensed defeat.
Kenyan drought to get worse, affect economy
Millions of Kenyans are in the grip of an unprecedented and devastating food crisis with the economy not spared either.
As the weatherman dampened hopes of rains coming soon, the World Bank's latest economic report warns that the drought was likely to push the country's inflation up.
Kids overburdened with holiday homework
Pushing children to study for long hours over the holidays could result in misbehaviour and depression.
That's what experts say about piling on the homework over the holidays when children should relax and try new things.
The Ministry of Education has outlawed holiday tuition but some teachers pile on the homework anyhow.
Kanu ready to work with ODM, says Salat
Kanu yesterday said it is open to a possible deal with ODM ahead of the 2022 General Election.
Speaking a day after a meeting ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kanu secretary general Nick Salat said Monday’s meeting did not dwell on any deal but rather how they will entrench the Building Bridges Initiative in the Rift Valley.
Where are Sonko's Sh1.4 billion projects?
The Auditor General cannot locate development projects initiated in Nairobi by Governor Mike Sonko since July 2018.
Edward Ouko says in an audit report of the first half of the financial year that Nairobi failed to provide reports on the development projects after spending Sh1.4 billion.
Two more pull out of Wajir West mini poll