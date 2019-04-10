Millions facing starvation due to long drought

Millions of Kenyans are in the grip of an unprecedented and devastating food crisis.

The National Drought Management Authority says the current drought is worse than in 2011, with some areas experiencing the failure of three rain seasons in a row.

At least 2.6 million people are experiencing crisis levels of food insecurity. The number could increase to 3.5 million in need of targeted assistance by August. The worst affected areas are Turkana, Garissa, Marsabit, Tana River and Isiolo.

On Tuesday, Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Andrew Tuimur warned that the country is likely to have a maize shortage in the coming year due to lack of rain.

“It has never stayed for this long without rain. We are almost getting to the middle of April without rain and this is not good for food production,” he said.

Tuimur said for most of the farmers who did dry planting, the maize may not germinate well and even if it does, it will be uneven germination.

With poor germination, he said, there will be poor harvest because farmers will lose their seed.

"Farmers should wait and see how the rains behave, although anything planted later than April, the yields are normally low. We are hoping it will rain in the middle of the mounth as the weatherman said or even earlier," he said.

The onset of the March to May long rains has been delayed or below average due to tropical cyclone Idai, which redirected moisture away from the East Africa region.

This has impeded the start of planting activities in Central, Eastern, Northeastern and North Rift regions. According to the Metrological Department, the cumulative rainfall is now likely to be below average.