Kanu ready to work with ODM, says Salat

Kanu yesterday said it is open to a possible deal with ODM ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking a day after a meeting ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kanu secretary general Nick Salat said Monday’s meeting did not dwell on any deal but rather how they will entrench the Building Bridges Initiative in the Rift Valley.

“We cannot rule out a possible pact with our like-minded friends. Party mergers are not done in the dark and when we have one, we will announce it. It will be done during the day,” Salat told the Star in a phone interview.

He dismissed reports that ODM and Kanu had settled on Raila and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Raila as their top candidates in the 2022 race.

Since the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister on March 9 last year, Kanu and ODM have been warming up to each other.

Speculation has been rife that the two parties could be crafting a deal.

Last year in April, Raila and a team of Nasa MPs flew to former retired President Daniel Moi’s Kabarak home where it is reported the 2022 deal discussion started.

“We want to give Kenyans a team that is not corrupt. We know a side in Jubilee government that is corrupt and the same individuals should not be allowed to succeed Uhuru,” Salat said.

Apart from Salat, other leaders at the Monday meeting at Capitol Hill included former Eldama Ravine MP Moses Sirma, former Konoin MP Paul Sang, former Keiyo North legislator Lucas Chepkitony, former Keiyo South lawmaker Micah Kigen and former Mosop MP David Koech.

Others were ODM nominated MP and Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion, nominated Senator Mercy Chebene and Eldoret farmer Kipkorir Menjo.

It is understood the politicians pleaded with Raila to help them secure jobs in government.

Salat yesterday accused Deputy President William Ruto of being the stumbling block to appointing some of them to state jobs.

He said Kanu is yet to reap benefits, despite supporting the reelection of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2017.

“Ruto has become a thorn for Kanu. Apart from those appointed directly by the President, we have nothing else to take home,” Salat said.

Some poll losers allied to Ruto and Nasa have been rewarded with State jobs, mostly on parastatal boards and ambassadorial positions since the handshake.

On Monday, Raila said the leaders approached him for help to push for development in the Rift Valley, where the DP Ruto comes from.

“We have talked about development in the Rift Valley. As you are aware, Rift Valley is the food basket for the nation. We have looked at the issues affecting farmers and the issue of hunger in parts of the region. We also discussed education and corruption, among others,” Raila said.

Raila said the 14-member team agreed to back the government’s war against corruption, the Building Bridges Initiative and national unity.

“We have agreed to work together in building a united country. We have said Kenya should be united and we do not want to see divisions here and there,” Raila said.

An ally of Ruto, however, dismissed the team as inconsequential, saying they are a team of rejects who have refused to support the Deputy President.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech said while the politicians have a democratic right to meet whomever they want, they should know that the Rift Valley has not been neglected by the Jubilee government to warrant them to approach Raila.

“What they did is not new. We have had some politicians taking that route but the outcome? They all went home. Some of these guys should take time to tour various subcounties to see development,” Koech said.

