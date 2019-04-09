Ugenya's ODM conqueror, Samburu Sh1.2b audit, Bungoma impeachment : Your Breakfast Briefing

• The stories making headlines in the Star this morning.
The High Court today will rule whether it will review orders barring Migori Governor Okoth Obado from his palatial Rapogi home.
His home is beyond the 20km radius within which he is restricted. These were among the strict bond terms issued by the court last year.
Obado is facing charges of murdering his lover Sharon Otieno and her unborn child, which he admits he fathered. He denies the charges. She lived beyond the 20-mile radius.
How I defeated Raila's ODM in Ugenya - David Ochieng'
Ugenya MP-elect David Ochieng’ has for the first time opened up on how he decimated the ODM political machine and left Opposition chief Raila Odinga pondering his strategy.
It was the first victory since Independence in Ugenya by a candidate of a party not associated with the Odinga family.
But Ochieng’ strongly disassociated himself from Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.
Auditor General accuses Samburu of failure to account for Sh1.2bn
More than Sh1.2 billion allocated to the Samburu county in 2017-18 was not properly accounted for, according to Auditor General Edward Ouko.
The county executive did not provide documents to support Sh157.6 million expenditure, Ouko says, noting that some
He says the county incurred unsupported expenditure of Sh36.9 million but there were no payment vouchers and receipts.
Impeach Wangamati and deputy, say petitioners
A petition seeking to impeach Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati is yet to be tabled despite reaching the clerk's office.
Speaker Emmanuel Situma told the Star that the petition will be read on Tuesday next week when the assembly resumes sitting after recess.
It will thereafter be forwarded to the Public Administration Committee chaired by Kabuyefwe MCA Joan Lutukayi.
Police in near shootout in Kitengela drama
Drama unfolded at a police roadblock in Kitengela town on Sunday night after two groups of officers clashed over a consignment of suspected contraband ethanol.
The brawl that lasted six hours nearly degenerated into a gunfight between the local AP officers and their counterparts from the elite covert police squad based in Parklands and which reports directly to DCI chief George Kinoti.
Inside Somalia’s border claim, and why Kenya disputes it
When Somalia filed a maritime boundary dispute at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2014, it drove a wedge between two countries whose relationship is like that of Siamese twins.
Kenya has long been a protector and defender of Somalian interests, yet it now found itself at loggerheads with its northeastern neighbour.
