Ugenya's ODM conqueror, Samburu Sh1.2b audit, Bungoma impeachment : Your Breakfast Briefing

The High Court today will rule whether it will review orders barring Migori Governor Okoth Obado from his palatial Rapogi home.

His home is beyond the 20km radius within which he is restricted. These were among the strict bond terms issued by the court last year.

Obado is facing charges of murdering his lover Sharon Otieno and her unborn child, which he admits he fathered. He denies the charges. She lived beyond the 20-mile radius.

