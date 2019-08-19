How Kenya will lure investors to manufacturing, exports sector

What does the overall performance look like in general since the establishment of the EPZA?

So far, the firms we have employed about 80,000 people, mostly youth, our cumulate investments run to over Sh52 billion as per last year’s statistics, our annual sales turnover is more than Sh76 billion, annual exports are valued at more than Sh72 billion, while imports amount to over Sh33 billion. Our domestic expenditure annually stands at about Sh29 billion.

What are the advantages of investing through the EPZs?

We have a wide set of advantages for investors through the EPZs, and these are the key drivers we are focusing on to attract more investors both at Athi River and in other parts of the country. The main advantages we have include a 10-year tax holiday and, thereafter, tax at the rate of 25 per cent, exemption from import duty, exemption of VAT, exemption from Withholding Tax and single EPZ licences.

We also have applications for new investors cleared within 30 days, quick issuance of work permits where required, and availability of land and factory buildings for the zones, which are developed with the requisite infrastructure, enabling investors to easily move in and start operations.

What about the types of products which investors through the EPZs can manufacture?

We have a very wide range of products. Actually more than 40 types. Just to name a few, we have textiles and apparel, textile accessories, horticulture and floriculture processing, fortified blended foods, relief supplies, pharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals extraction, manufacture of medical supplies and health supplies, blending and packaging of tea and coffee, meat processing, macadamia nut processing, extraction and packaging of avocado oils and fruit juices, among many others which remain largely unexploited.

Which are the other regions EPZA is focusing on for the creation of new industrial parks?

Our plan is to focus on all viable regions in our country through the counties we have. But to start with, we have earmarked four regions dedicated to the development of textiles and apparels. These include the Naivasha clusters, which are close to the geothermal power resource, with skilled labour from Naivasha town and a competitive cost base. We also have the Homa Bay/Nandi clusters, which also have many advantages, including already-signed MOUs for the zones, skilled labour and opportunities in agro-industries and Lake Victoria water resources.

We also have the Athi River clusters and also the Mombasa/Mtwapa/Samburu clusters that are close to the Mombasa port, among other labour-related advantages.

And what are some of the key investors you have at the EPZs?

They are quite many, including both local and foreign. We have several success case studies of investors, including the Nodor (Athi River), which is an investment from the UK, being a world leader in dartboard manufacture. It employees about 400 people and processes about 80 per cent of Kenya’s sisal. We also have Thomas De La Rue (Nairobi), which is also an investment from the UK, dealing in currency and security print. It employs about 300 people and also exports currency.

We also have Gold Crown Foods (Mombasa), also from the UK, dealing in value-added tea exports, and employs more than 300 people. We also have Olivado (Muranga), which is an investment from Australia with 200 employees and benefits more than 3,000 avocado farmers. Another major firm we have in the EPZ is the Jungle Macs (Thika), which is a Kenyan investment, processing macadamia nuts, and employs 1,500 people and serves more than 50,000 farmers.

In the apparels sector, many people do not know that some of the best brands we have globally are manufactured here in the country through the EPZ. They include Tommy Hilfiger, Tesco, Guess Calvin Klein (CK), Vanheusen, Target and Walmart and Macy’s.

These are just a few, but we have very many local firms operated by hardworking Kenyans doing great work through the EPZs