Millet chocolate earns Busia entrepreneur US fellowship

In August 2012, when ODM leader Raila Odinga and then Finance Minister Uhuru Kenyatta were jostling to succeed President Mwai Kibaki at State House, a girl aged 24 was graduating at the University of Nairobi.

There were heightened political temperatures in the country, but Irene Etyang, now 31, was caught up in the excitement that clouds graduations. She had no idea what awaited her in the employment world after receiving her academic transcripts and certificate.

Three years after leaving campus, Etyang was still unemployed. She was busy knocking on office doors, dropping copies of her academic documents and curriculum vitae with the hope of getting a job.

The experience was so heartbreaking that she started wondering if she had erred in pursuing a bachelor's degree in food science and technology.

But one day, after spending time with friends somewhere along the dusty and sometimes dingy alleyways of the city, she retired to bed and recalled a statement she had heard on her graduation day.

“We were told to come up with food products that can solve problems in the community,” she told the Star in Busia county. “Because of that, I was able to come up with the idea of making bread from jackfruit, bread which is high in antioxidants.”

The interview was held at a room with glossy white walls that she intends to use as her new office in Amagoro town, Teso North subcounty.

Etyang thought she had hit a jackpot until the idea vanished in thin air after a few days, as she lacked the raw material, machinery and money to help her process the bread.

Down but not out, she decided to try her hand in something else. “After that, I came up with infant formulas, basically porridge for infants,” she said with a glowing face.

“I was trying and I discovered that people liked the idea because we made it from millet, groundnuts and soybeans.”

She was happy with her innovation because with the sales she made from the infant formulas, she was able to provide basic needs for herself — accommodation, food and clothing — and would occasionally have money to send to her immediate family.

Etyang would process flour for making the infant formulas back in the village then sell it to health-conscious consumers in urban centres, mainly in Nairobi. This she succeeded in doing with the help of her friends, who aided in the marketing of the product.

Although the idea was accepted by many within her locality in Amagoro and outside, she continued being creative until last year, when she conceived the idea of trying to make a millet bar, which later came to be called millet chocolate.

It is through this effort that the Etyang got invited to the US for the Mandela Washington Fellowship from June 19-August 2. She to take part in a conference whose objective is to empower young business people through leadership training and networking.