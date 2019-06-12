The best way to nurture healthy babies

When Khadija Abdallah, a mother in Mombasa, had her first baby, she was determined to practise exclusive breastfeeding. However, she faced problems that almost made her divert from her goals.

She had an inward nipple on one breast, making it hard for her baby to get a grip of it. The other breast used to tear up, making it really painful trying to get milk out of it.

“You need to be committed because this should be your decision,” she says. “If I was able to breastfeed my baby exclusively for six months with only one breast, then any mother can do it,” Khadija said.

The mother of two says breastfeeding is important for her children's health. She has two daughters, one two and another five months old, and she has used exclusive breastfeeding to ensure they have all the nutrients they need.

She was set on achieving this even if she is employed and has a tight schedule at work. It is always challenging to sustain it, but she says where there is a will there is a way.