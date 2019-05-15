How police trap motorists into paying bribes

As his wife packed travel bags in the boot of their car, Andrew Mwangi walked around shops, seeking change for a Sh1,000 note. This is something he does every time he is travelling, so he can have money to bribe the police in case he is stopped.

“I break the money into Sh100 notes, which I give to the police when stopped on the road. You know if you give them the whole Sh1,000 note, they cannot give change,” Andrew said.

Depending on what the police decide to accuse him of, Andrew gives a bribe of between Sh100 and Sh1,000. “These people only stop you to get money, not necessarily for a genuine check,” he said.

On that particular journey, he spent Sh1,100 between Nairobi and Mombasa on bribing. “I would rather give them the money and continue with the journey instead of wasting time,” he said.

Andrew is just one example of many Kenyans who set aside bribe money while on Kenyan roads. Police even mount roadblocks, where they collect money from drivers afraid of being taken to court.

Andrew remembers one time he tried to be adamant and one officer approached him, saying, "Unajua kotini inakuanga ngumu sana. Toa tu hii kidogo tukuachilie (You know in court there are inconveniences. Pay a bribe we set you free)."

Elsewhere, Felix Owiti had to pay a bribe to police officers in Umoja after he was involved in a minor accident a week ago. "I scratched someone's car who, after we failed to agree, approached police officers who were nearby," Owiti says.

As expected, the officers asked the two to drive to the police station, but they were both unwilling. The two would later agree that Owiti pays for the damaged car, but the officers refused to leave the scene without a bribe of Sh2,000. "Twendeni station basi," the officers told them harshly.

Owiti stepped in and started bargaining with them. They later agreed to take Sh1,000. "It is easier to give them the money instead of wasting time with them," he said.

INSURANCE, SPEEDING PLOYS

Police also ask for bribes so as to write favourable reports to insurance companies after accidents. "I recently hit a car from the rear and the officer who came to the site asked for money so he could write a 'good' report since I wanted the insurance to repair the car," says Eunice Mathai.

"Unajua ni wewe uko na makosa na insurance itakataa kukulipa," the officer told her. She, however, refused to bow to pressure and asked him to just write what he saw.

Motorists on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway have also found themselves in trouble when they are stopped and told they were speeding. The highway lacks clear road signs indicating areas where the 50km per hour speed limit restriction begins and ends.

Former Star digital editor Joseph Kariuki was recently arrested at Timboroa on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway and accused of speeding. Kariuki, who believes in justice, refused to give a bribe that the police arresting him openly asked for.

He instead asked them to book him in for a case. "Do you know you will be forced to travel all the way to Eldama Ravine court to attend to your case if you become adamant?” an officer asked him.

Kariuki, however, insisted on being booked. “I was given a bail of Sh5,000 for speeding at 68km/h at a section the cops said I was to drive at 50km/h in Timboroa, a highway,” he said.

Kariuki said he counted more than 20 vehicles that had been stopped with him, but only two of them refused to give a bribe. “We were so many drivers. Sadly, most of them paid bribes," he said.