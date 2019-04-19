Rain delay causes panic among farmers

DRY-PLANTING GAMBLE

Uasin Gishu Agriculture executive Samwel Yego says they anticipate more than 50 per cent crop failure, and that maize production will drop drastically.

“It’s the first time in many years that the rains have delayed like this. A survey we carried out indicates that most farmers did dry planting and are likely to lose much of the crop,” Yego said.

He says even if the rains start soon, many farmers lack the finances to do replanting, and it will not be possible for them to recover.

Uasin Gishu, which is considered the country’s breadbasket, produces about 6 million bags of maize, but the output has been declining due to various factors.

These include invasion of armyworms, high cost of farm inputs and unpredictable weather, which have taken a toll on the capacity of farmers to increase maize production.

With lack of markets for their produce worsening in the last three years, many farmers had opted to cut down on maize production this year.

Kenya Farmers Association director Kipkorir Menjo says the country now finds itself in a fix. “With no rains coming, we can foresee acute food shortages that will lead to maize importation,” he said.

He, however, says the importation should only be done to bridge the shortfall that will exist and not with the intention to flood the local markets, further hurting local farmers.

Trans Nzoia county produces about 4.5 million bags annually, and the region has been the worst-affected by armyworms last year. Governor Patrick Khaemba, whose administration has been supporting farmers with subsidising fertiliser, says the current dry weather spells doom for farmers and the entire country.

“The announcement by the weatherman that the rains will delay further is just very bad news for our farmers. Unless God intervenes to have the rains fall, then we have a bleak future for the farming community,” Khaemba said.

With the anticipated shortages, already maize prices have gone up by more than 40 per cent in just one month. A 90kg bag that was going for about Sh2,000 now retails at about Sh3,200, and dealers have indicated that the prices could even rise further.

The government puts the cost of producing a bag of maize at between Sh1,800 and Sh2,200, but farmers say this costs went up to more than Sh3,000 following lack of the subsidised fertiliser.

Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet are among the high maize-producing areas in the country, and farmers here produce about 18 to 21 bags per acre, meaning they spend on average Sh33,000 on costs of production per acre.

An independent research by experts from Egerton University last year indicated that farmers in the North Rift use on average Sh5,800 to prepare an acre of land, Sh2,000 on planting per acre, Sh1,810 on seeds, Sh6,800 on fertiliser, Sh2,100 on pesticides, Sh2,700 on weeding, Sh8,102 on harvesting and handling and Sh2,000 as working capital.

This means the farmers use about Sh32,000 on average on cost of production per acre, with the cost of production per bag standing at about Sh1,650. These costs are, however, higher if the price of fertiliser is not subsidised.

“No farmer will be willing to go back to the farms and replant maize with such high costs of farming,” said Mary Kandie, a farmer at Kaptaget in Elgeyo Marakwet.

“The bad weather we are experiencing currently will definitely cut production to very low levels. I can see in my own farm the maize that had germinated is drying up as I watch helplessly.”

Wheat is usually planted in May, and Kandie hopes some farmers will recover marginally from the losses should the rains favour wheat farming.