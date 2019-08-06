Close

Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni

In Summary

• The new charge is an addition to a previous charge of treason.

• Wine and many of his colleagues say that they were tortured while in detention.

by BBC NEWS None
Africa
06 August 2019 - 14:04
Bobi Wine recently announced he will stand in the 2021 presidential election
Bobi Wine recently announced he will stand in the 2021 presidential election
Image: Getty Images

Ugandan MP and musician Bobi Wine has been charged with intending to annoy, alarm or ridicule the president.

The new charge is an addition to a previous charge of treason.

In an alleged incident that led to his arrest, the MP and his colleagues are accused of hurling stones at the presidential convoy during an election rally in the northern town of Arua in 2018.

If convicted, Wine faces up to life in prison.

Wine and many of his colleagues say that they were tortured while in detention, something the authorities deny.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, is still facing charges in another court, for staging a protest against a law that imposed a tax on mobile money transactions and use of social media in 2018.

The musician-turned-MP, who has become an opposition force against President Yoweri Museveni’s three-decade rule, recently announced that he will stand for president in the 2021 election.

More:

Bobi Wine to vie for presidency

Chameleone has also shown interest to join politics, agreed to support Bobi.
Sasa
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by BBC NEWS None
Africa
06 August 2019 - 14:04

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Bobi Wine charged with annoying Museveni
    4h ago Africa

  3. Ugandan musician dies after abduction and torture
    10h ago Africa

  4. Mugabe in Singapore hospital 'since April'
    8h ago Africa

  5. Obama: Reject leaders whose words stoke hatred
    8h ago World

Latest Videos