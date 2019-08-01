Burundi opposition offices 'smeared with faeces'

More than 10 offices of the Burundi’s main opposition party have been set alight or defaced with human faeces over the last two months, a party official has told the BBC.

Therence Manirambona, the spokesperson for the National Congress for Freedom (CNL), said it was part of efforts to discourage democracy and terrify the opposition ahead of 2020 presidential elections.

The interior ministry has not commented on the incidents.

The CNL spokesmen said the latest office to be vandalised was on Tuesday night in Gatete in western Rumonge district.

He said it was not known who had set it ablaze and there had been no investigation by the authorities.

“Coating our offices with human faeces is an act of hate beyond imagination,” Mr Manirambona said.