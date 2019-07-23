Salva Kiir bans singing of National Anthem in his absence

President Salva Kiir of South Sudan has banned anyone from singing the national anthem anyhow without his presence.

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday that S. Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei told AFP news on Monday that different leaders and institutions were playing the anthem at whim, which was an abuse of the national tune, written shortly before independence in 2011.

"For the information of everybody the national anthem is only meant for the president, in a function only attended by the president, not for everybody," Makuei said.

"We are seeing now even a minister, undersecretary, even governor or state minister, whenever there is a function, the national anthem is sung,” He added.

Information minister said the new law from President Kiir was passed on Friday during the cabinet meeting.

The minister said South Sudan's embassies and schools where children are taught the anthem have been excepted by the law.

Military leaders had also been banned from addressing the public when in uniform.

He did not give details on consequences awaiting those who will go against the law.

"These are orders and of course when you disobey the orders of the president then you carry your cross," Makuei warned.

South Sudan gained its independence from Sudan in 2011.