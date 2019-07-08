Close

Ghana scraps plan for new Sh20bn parliament building

• There has been a wave of public anger since the proposal was put forward last month.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Plans for a new $200 million (Sh20 billion) debating chamber in Ghana have been shelved, a parliamentary spokeswoman says.

Kate Addo told local radio station Neat FM that there was no need for the building to go ahead for now.

There has been a wave of public anger since the proposal was put forward last month.

Opponents complained that the money would be better spent on public services, such as health and education, as well as electricity and water supplies.

Last week, proceedings in Ghana's parliament were interrupted by a protester shouting: "Drop That Chamber!"

We reported last week that the leader of the economic fighter’s group, Ernesto Yeboah, was handcuffed and taken away by two security personnel alongside two others.

