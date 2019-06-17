Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy's father dies at 105 years - State media

Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed's father, Ahmed Ali, has died, state media, Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported on Monday.

He was 105 years.

Ali died while being treated at Jima Specialised Hospital, the website said.

He will be buried on Tuesday.

Several officials sent condolences to Abiy including Russia's ambassador Evgeny Terekhin, who said, "Please accept my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy."

Ethiopia's Ambassador to the UK also sent his condolences.