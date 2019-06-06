AU suspends Sudan until military hands over power

The African Union's Peace and Security Council on Thursday suspended Sudan from participating in all its activities until the country has in place a civilian-led transitional authority.

The council, through its Twitter feed, explained that the decision which takes effect immediately was aimed at ensuring the country emerges from its current political turmoil.

"The #AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of #Sudan in all #AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow Sudan to exit from the current crisis," the tweet reads.

Sudan has been rocked by months of small but persistent protests that were sparked by bread price rises and cash shortages. The demonstrations later turned against President Omar al-Bashir, a former paratrooper who had been in office since 1989.