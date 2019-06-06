Close

CIVILIAN TRANSITIONAL AUTHORITY

AU suspends Sudan until military hands over power

AU's peace and security council want the country to have a civilian transitional authority in place first

In Summary

• Military authority took over power after the strong-armed President Bashir stepped down in April this year

• Over 100 protesters were said to have been killed by military officers breaking protests on Wednesday.

The AU on Thursday suspended Sudan from participating in all its activities until the country has in place a civilian-led transitional authority.
The African Union's Peace and Security Council on Thursday suspended Sudan from participating in all its activities until the country has in place a civilian-led transitional authority.

The council, through its Twitter feed, explained that the decision which takes effect immediately was aimed at ensuring the country emerges from its current political turmoil. 

"The #AU Peace and Security Council has with immediate effect suspended the participation of the Republic of #Sudan in all #AU activities until the effective establishment of a Civilian-led Transitional Authority, as the only way to allow Sudan to exit from the current crisis," the tweet reads.

 
 

Sudan has been rocked by months of small but persistent protests that were sparked by bread price rises and cash shortages. The demonstrations later turned against President Omar al-Bashir, a former paratrooper who had been in office since 1989.

With Al-Bashir gone, a military regime took over as a transitional body,promising elections in a year.

However, there has been pressure to have civilian authority take over the reigns of the country. 

Security forces have made several attempts to break up the protest, killing over 100 civilians yesterday. 

The country's opposition activists have rejected an offer of talks from the country's military council, saying it cannot be trusted amid a violent crackdown on protesters.

by GORDON OSEN News Journalist
Africa
06 June 2019 - 16:03

