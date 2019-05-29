BUHARI SWORN IN

Buhari sworn in for a second term as Nigerian president

The low-key ceremony was meant to save money

In Summary

Mr Buhari, pictured here in April, faces many challenges in his second term as leader
Image: COURTESY

Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second term as president of Nigeria at a ceremony in the capital, Abuja.

The president took his oath of office in traditional dress - simple white robes and an embroidered hat.

"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said. "I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution."

 'Low-key ceremony' to save money

Unlike 2015, there was no speech from President Buhari this time round - he simply read his oath. Following his swearing in, the old national and defence flags were lowered and new ones hoisted, to mark the beginning of his second term.

Today’s ceremony has been a low-key affair, with few foreign dignitaries present - they have instead been invited to attend the country’s Democracy Day on 12 June. According to the ministry of information, Nigeria cannot afford to hold two major celebrations in two weeks.

The president’s inauguration comes as the country is facing sluggish economic growth, following a global slump in the price of oil, the country’s main export.

Security was another key election issue. Although the government says it has defeated the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, there are concerns about broader insecurity across the country, highlighted by a rise in kidnappings-for-ransom.

With a growing youthful population keen for change, President Buhari will face immense pressure to deliver on his election promises.

Violence in the north-east of Nigeria has caused thousands - such as these girls at a camp in Adamawa state - to flee their homes
Image: COURTESY

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari's vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, was also sworn in for a second term on Wednesday.

The president was greeted by bagpipers and a military guard of honour as he arrived for the ceremony at a stadium in Abuja.

The 76-year-old leader's first term in office was dogged by rumours about his health, as he was forced to spend long periods abroad, seeking treatment for an unspecified condition.

Mr Buhari was re-elected in February, when he won 56% of votes against 41% for his nearest rival, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar and his allies have mounted a legal challenge to the election result, describing it as a "sham".

