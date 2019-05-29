Buhari sworn in for a second term as Nigerian president

Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second term as president of Nigeria at a ceremony in the capital, Abuja.

The president took his oath of office in traditional dress - simple white robes and an embroidered hat.

"I do solemnly swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria," he said. "I will preserve, protect and defend the constitution."

Mr Buhari's to-do list includes reviving a weak economy and tackling rampant corruption and insecurity.

'Low-key ceremony' to save money

Unlike 2015, there was no speech from President Buhari this time round - he simply read his oath. Following his swearing in, the old national and defence flags were lowered and new ones hoisted, to mark the beginning of his second term.

Today’s ceremony has been a low-key affair, with few foreign dignitaries present - they have instead been invited to attend the country’s Democracy Day on 12 June. According to the ministry of information, Nigeria cannot afford to hold two major celebrations in two weeks.

The president’s inauguration comes as the country is facing sluggish economic growth, following a global slump in the price of oil, the country’s main export.

Security was another key election issue. Although the government says it has defeated the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, there are concerns about broader insecurity across the country, highlighted by a rise in kidnappings-for-ransom.

With a growing youthful population keen for change, President Buhari will face immense pressure to deliver on his election promises.