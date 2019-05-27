Thirty feared dead after DR Congo boat sinks

A boat accident in the west of the Democratic Republic of Congo is feared to have killed at least 30 people, with many more reported missing.

The mayor of the town of Inongo, Simon Mbo Wemba, said there were more than 350 people on board the vessel when it sank in bad weather late on Saturday.

About half are still unaccounted for. Many of those on board are thought to have been teachers who were travelling across Lake Mai Ndombe to collect their salaries.

More to follow...