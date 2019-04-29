Fire breaks out in Air Zimbabwe engine

• The "malfunction" causing a "brief tailpipe fire", the carrier said in a statement.
• An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the "malfunction", the airline said.
An Air Zimbabwe passenger plane suffered a "malfunction" in one of its engines after flying out of South Africa's main international airport on Sunday, causing a "brief tailpipe fire", the carrier said in a statement.
The malfunction did not threaten the continuation of the flight of Boeing 767-200ER, and it landed safely in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, Air Zimbabwe added.
Statement RE: UM462/28/04/19. pic.twitter.com/9PN9i59Qs4— Air Zim Official (@FlyAirZimbabwe) April 28, 2019
"We regret to inform our valued passengers that this incident may result in a disruption to our normal schedule," it added.