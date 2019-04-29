Fire breaks out in Air Zimbabwe engine

"MALFUNCTION"

An Air Zimbabwe passenger plane suffered a "malfunction" in one of its engines after flying out of South Africa's main international airport.
An Air Zimbabwe passenger plane suffered a "malfunction" in one of its engines after flying out of South Africa's main international airport on Sunday, causing a "brief tailpipe fire", the carrier said in a statement.

The malfunction did not threaten the continuation of the flight of Boeing 767-200ER, and it landed safely in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, Air Zimbabwe added.

An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the "malfunction", the airline said.

"We regret to inform our valued passengers that this incident may result in a disruption to our normal schedule," it added.

