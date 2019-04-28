Second biggest diamond in history found

• The second-biggest uncut diamond in history has been unearthed from a mine in Botswana.
• The biggest diamond ever discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905 - that was found before industrial mining began.
The second-biggest uncut diamond in history has been unearthed from a mine in Botswana.
The 1,758-carat diamond is about the size of a tennis ball.
The biggest diamond ever discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905 - that was found before industrial mining began.
There has been a spate of large diamond finds in the last few years, which has been put down to new sorting machines that can process diamonds without breaking them.
The Cullinan, was found more than 100 years ago only nine metres from the surface and was extracted using a pocket knife, Mr Paul Day, Lucara's chief operating officer says the story goes.
If you take a 100-carat diamond and you hit it with a hammer against steel there is a chance you will break it into pieces.Paul Day, Lucara's chief operating officer
That's a far cry from the modern industrial mining techniques which use explosions to extract the ore and then crushing machines to break it down further.
He points out that several large diamonds were also found before industrial mining began.
He says that it is not out-of-the question that bigger diamonds have previously been crushed down to smaller pieces.
"Diamonds are incredibly hard and also very strong but they do break."
This kind of force is what the rocks undergo in the mining process.
It is what Mr Day calls the diamond miner's dilemma.
There's not much that can be done to reduce the damage done to the diamonds while extracting them from the ground, he says.
But changing the sorting process leaves diamond miners one step closer to having just one dilemma: How to spend the money.