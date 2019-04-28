Second biggest diamond in history found

The second-biggest uncut diamond in history has been unearthed from a mine in Botswana.

The 1,758-carat diamond is about the size of a tennis ball.

The biggest diamond ever discovered is the 3,106-carat Cullinan, found in South Africa in 1905 - that was found before industrial mining began.

There has been a spate of large diamond finds in the last few years, which has been put down to new sorting machines that can process diamonds without breaking them.

The Cullinan, was found more than 100 years ago only nine metres from the surface and was extracted using a pocket knife, Mr Paul Day, Lucara's chief operating officer says the story goes.