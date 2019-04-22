[VIDEO] Bobi Wine arrested, supporters clash with police

Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known by his stage name as Bobi Wine has been arrested.

Wine was arrested on Monday by Ugandan security officers on his way to Busabala for a press conference where he was set to speak out on police brutality, injustice and abuse of authority.

The officers blocked the lawmaker's convoy as his supporters clashed with police who teargassed the crowd preventing them from proceeding to Busabala.

Moments before his arrest, Wine tweeted that the security officers tried to forcefully break into his car after which they clamped it and dragged him away.

It is not yet clear where the officers took the Kyadondo East MP.

Earlier this month, the controversial MP said he will challenge President Yoweri Museveni and will run for President in 2021.