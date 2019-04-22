[VIDEO] Bobi Wine arrested, supporters clash with police

• The officers blocked the lawmaker's convoy as his supporters clashed with police who teargassed the crowd preventing them from proceeding to Busabala.
• Moments before his arrest, Wine tweeted that the security officers tried to forcefully break into his car after which they clamped it and dragged him away.
Ugandan MP Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known by his stage name as Bobi Wine has been arrested.
Wine was arrested on Monday by Ugandan security officers on his way to Busabala for a press conference where he was set to speak out on police brutality, injustice and abuse of authority.
It is not yet clear where the officers took the Kyadondo East MP.
Earlier this month, the controversial MP said he will challenge President Yoweri Museveni and will run for President in 2021.
VIDEO: @PoliceUg breaking into Bobi Wine's car and arresting him— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) April 22, 2019
📸 @NinyeTabz pic.twitter.com/mMOoTGQmC8
"Yes, I and my team are considering challenging [President Yoweri] Museveni in the next presidential election," he told DW in Berlin.
Wine said he is working on a coalition with other opposition parties as well as opposition politician Mugisha Muntu.
They have been trying to break into our car. Now they are clamping it to drag us away. Stand firm. We shall overcome. #EnoughIsEnough— BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) April 22, 2019
Muntu is a former army commander of the UPDF and was president of the Forum for Democratic Change, an opposition political party, from 2012 to 2017.
He now heads the Alliance for National Transformation, which was cleared by Uganda’s electoral commission on March 19, 2019.
Wine was last year arrested, charged with treason and imprisoned when he suffered serious injuries and torture at the hands of his jailers.
The Constitutional Court in Uganda in July last year cleared Museveni to stand for a sixth term if he wanted to by upholding a constitutional amendment by parliament to scrap the presidential age limit of 75.
Consequently, Uganda's ruling party on February 20 endorsed Museveni, 74, as its candidate in the 2021 polls.
The National Resistance Movement resolution called for Museveni to "continue leading the movement and the state in 2021 and beyond to eliminate bottlenecks to transformation”.