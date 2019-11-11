Kenya signs three cooperation deals with Lesotho

• Uhuru said Kenya had entered into an agreement on the establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), a Memorandum of Understanding for Bilateral consultations as well as a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Sports.
• Thabane, who arrived in the country on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit, was formally received today morning by Uhuru at a colourful ceremony that included a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Army and a 19-gun salute.
Kenya has signed three key cooperation deals with the Kingdom of Lesotho.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said, the cooperation deals are geared towards boosting the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Uhuru said Kenya had entered into an agreement on the establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), a Memorandum of Understanding for Bilateral consultations as well as a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Sports.
This was after he hosted Lesotho's Prime Minister Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane at the State House.
Thabane, who arrived in the country on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit, was formally received on Monday morning by Uhuru at a colourful ceremony that included a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Army and a 19-gun salute.
Uhuru said the Agreement on the establishment of a JCC will enable the two countries identify and explore areas of cooperation while the MoU on sports will provide an opportunity for development of sports as an economic activity.
"The agreement on Bilateral Consultations will pave the way for the two countries to hold consultations on both bilateral and multilateral matters affecting the two countries at regional, continental and global levels," Uhuru said.
The head of state said the Kingdom of Lesotho continues to be one of Kenya's strongest allies on the global stage.
“Your endorsement of Kenya as the Africa Union's candidate for the non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-2022 term is affirmation of the strong bilateral relations that exist between our two sister countries,” he said.
According to Uhuru, the Memorandum of Understanding on co-operation in sports will see the two countries enhance cooperation in training and the application of sports operations.
“I, therefore, urge our respective teams to work expeditiously to ensure that the negotiations are completed and that the framework is put in place,” President Kenyatta said.
Uhuru said Kenya is keen to learn about developing the textile sector from Lesotho as the country implements its Big 4 Agenda especially the manufacturing pillar.
Lesotho has one of the most vibrant textile sectors on the African continent with a growing share of the global apparel market.