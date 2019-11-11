Kenya signs three cooperation deals with Lesotho

Kenya has signed three key cooperation deals with the Kingdom of Lesotho.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday said, the cooperation deals are geared towards boosting the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Uhuru said Kenya had entered into an agreement on the establishment of a Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), a Memorandum of Understanding for Bilateral consultations as well as a Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Sports.

This was after he hosted Lesotho's Prime Minister Dr Motsoahae Thomas Thabane at the State House.

Thabane, who arrived in the country on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit, was formally received on Monday morning by Uhuru at a colourful ceremony that included a guard of honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Army and a 19-gun salute.

Uhuru said the Agreement on the establishment of a JCC will enable the two countries identify and explore areas of cooperation while the MoU on sports will provide an opportunity for development of sports as an economic activity.

"The agreement on Bilateral Consultations will pave the way for the two countries to hold consultations on both bilateral and multilateral matters affecting the two countries at regional, continental and global levels," Uhuru said.