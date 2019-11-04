Census 2019: Rift Valley most populous region

There are 47,564,296 people in Kenya, according to the official 2019 population Census figures released on Monday.

Out of these, 23,548,056 are male and 24,014,716 female.

Releasing the results at State House Nairobi, KNBS director Zachary Mwangi on Monday said the population grew by 47.6 per cent compared to 37.7 per cent recorded in 2009.

Rift Valley region is the most populous with a total population of 12,752,966.

In the Rift Valley region, Turkana county had a population of 926,976, West Pokot 621,241, Samburu had 310,327, Trans Nzoia 990,341, Uasin Gichu had 1,163,186, while Elgeyo Marakwet had 454,480,

Other counties tallied as follow: Nandi(885,711), Baringo (666,763), Laikipia (518,560), Nakuru (2,162,202), Narok (1,157,873), Kajiado (1,117,840), Kericho (901,777) and Bomet (815,689).

The second region with the highest population is Nyanza with a population of (6,269,579).

Its counties,counties of Siaya had a population of (993,183), Kisumu (1,155,574), Homa Bay (1,131,950), Migori (1,116,436), Kisii (1,266,860) and Nyamira (605,576).

Nyanza was followed closely by Eastern region with a total population of (6,093,172).

Eastern region counties had a population of Meru (1,545,714), Tharaka Nithi (393,177), Embu (608,599), Kitui (1,136,187), Machakos (1,421,932) and Makueni (987,653)

Central was the fourth most populous region with a total population of (5,482,239).

With Nyandarua having a population of (638,289), Nyeri(759,164), Kirinyaga (610,411), Murang'a (1,056,640) and Kiambu (2,417,735).

Western region followed with (5,021,843), Nairobi (4,397,073), Coast (4,329,674) and Northeastern was the least populous with a population of 3,217,860.

President Uhuru Kenyatta thanked KNBS for conducting a successful Census.

On Monday, he said Kenya is the first country in Africa to release the results two months after the counting exercise was completed.

He said this was the first Census to be conducted under the 2010 Constitution, fully funded by his administration.

"I would also like to thank the security team. I am happy to note that this is the first Census which was fully funded by my administration," Uhuru said after releasing the results.

Uhuru said that the Census results will help in realigning the developmental strategies.