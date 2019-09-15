Why women should not assume painful sex is normal

Pain during intercourse is a troubling secret for many women.

They might have intercourse as often as other normal couples but hide the pain from their partners.

Many never speak to a doctor. Others get brushed off when they seek help.

The doctor “might do an examination, and say, ‘There’s nothing wrong. Maybe you need more lubricant,’” clinical psychologist Natalie Mwangangi, told the Star.

“But using more lubricant won’t cure the pain.”

VULVODYNIA CONDITION

Jane Nyambura* was dismissed by health experts for five years and asked to try changing her sex positions after she complained of having painful intercourse.

"I knew it might hurt and that perhaps I would bleed. I was okay with that. It was part of the mythology. I imagined that, afterwards, I would stare at myself in the bathroom mirror, like the heroine in my own coming-of-age drama," she recounts.

Well, her imaginations were cut short. Nyambura had to stop the 'act' before it properly began.

" Excruciating pain at the opening of my vagina shocked me into total stillness – it felt like burning and ripping at once. I was so consumed with shame that I couldn’t have looked at my reflection if I had tried," she narrated.

This was the first time she experienced what she now knows as vulvodynia, an umbrella term for a condition characterised by chronic pain of the vulva.

According to the latest report by the WHO as many as 16 per cent of women experience the condition at some point.

Some have pain only during penetrative intercourse or when using tampons; for others, it is far more severe – their discomfort is such that they can barely sit down.

The pain itself is sharp and searing, and can range from giving the same sensation as severe thrush to feeling as if something inside you has been torn.

MISDIAGNOSIS

Juliet *, 33, first noticed a problem when she was 20 and tried to insert a tampon.

She continued to use sanitary towels and the problem didn’t occur again until she lost her virginity at 25.