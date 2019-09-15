SUCCESSION POLITICS

How succession vacuum has created rifts in Mt Kenya

Mt Kenya leaders have aligned themselves with Ruto, Raila and Mudavadi.

In Summary

• Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata says although there has been clear succession plan since 1992, as it is, there is no presumptive kingpin after Uhuru's exit.

• Murang'a believes it's their turn to lead because they have supported Kiambu twice and Nyeri once.

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
News
15 September 2019 - 06:00

The lack of a clear successor for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Mt Kenya region after his exit in 2022 has elicited tough battles in his backyard, dragging 2022 hopefuls in the ...

