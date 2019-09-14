KATIBA CORNER

Amending Constitution doesn't address real causes of problems

• This year, CRA recommended Sh335.70 billion for the counties but Treasury wanted this to be Sh310 billion.

• If the Treasury and the MPs did their jobs properly, counties would get more cash, and unreasoned calls for “more money to counties” would lose their appeal.

by JILL COTTRELL GHAI Director, Katiba Institute
14 September 2019 - 06:00

Despite all the “referendum talk” interactions with Kenyans about what really worries them about the way the country is going, often lead somewhere else.

Even if they conclude “We need to ...

