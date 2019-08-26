Non-performing students to leave Murang’a scholarship programme

Beneficiaries of Murang’a county scholarshipS who will persistently post poor academic results will be removed from the programme.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria on Friday said his administration would monitor and analyse the academic performance of each student under the scholarship programme.

The programme supports 1, 000 bright students from needy background. They were put under the county scholarship early this year.

The county government pays fees besides providing other educational materials to students enrolled in various national secondary schools across the country.

Speaking after he issued bursary cheques to students at the county government premises, Wa Iria said his administration wanted to see value for money.

The county government issued cheques worth Sh8 million to pay school fees for third term.

“The county government is using millions of shillings to educate our children from poor background. We want to follow up and ensure they do well in schools,” the governor said.

He said next year the county administration would enrol another 1,000 students into the scholarship.

“The process of selecting the students for the programme is transparent, and we have been engaging the school administration, village elders and local clergy to ensure those selected deserve the assistance,” Wa Iria said.

Wa Iria urged young people who don’t score marks required for university entry to enrol with youth polytechnics and pursue artisan and technical courses.

“The county government is sponsoring short courses in various artisan skills, and we encourage our young people to take advantage of the programme and enrol,” he said.

Last year, the governor said the county government sponsored more than 30,000 people from the county for various courses.