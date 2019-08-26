Kiambu football fans fault closure of bars

Football fans in Kiambu county blamed the government for ordering closure of pubs on Saturday saying it knew the biometric gadgets used by enumerators were slow.

They said they were following the results of the games such as Norwich FC and Chelsea, Manchester United versus Crystal Palace and Liverpool and Arsenal through the internet.

Speaking at Nyambare trading center in Lari constituency yesterday, Man U fan George Karari said they did not cheer their team together.

Karari added that from the look of things, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics enumerators will arrive at his home today morning, since the gadgets they are using are slow.

“The government should not have closed completely pubs on the first night, since teething problems would be experienced. We heard that they only went to two plots and I live in rural areas. How fast do you think they will move until they clear all plots in trading centers before coming to our homes?” He wondered adding, “Those are two days.”

However, deputy county commissioner Aaron Koros said the government considered the closing the pubs further so that residents can be sober while giving information to the enumerators.

Koros also said the government also needed to find at least everybody at home so that it can collect the exact details it needs.