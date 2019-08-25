Uhuru not walking the talk on gender parity

On June 4, President Uhuru Kenyatta represented Africa at the Women Deliver Conference in Vancouver, Canada, with a call to redefine power at all levels of leadership.

The President read out the achievements of his government in women's empowerment, top of the list being his appointment of merely six women to his 22-member Cabinet.

We shouldn’t use the 2013 appointments of a paltry six women CSs as a measure of how Kenya is trailblazing in supporting women political participation. This is a drop in the ocean.

In a Cabinet of 22 (including Raphael Tuju who is without portfolio), there are only six women. Six! The President dribbles out appointments like crumbs and dresses them up as success stories of women's empowerment.

Apart from that, advertent omissions have left Kenya’s reputation tainted as the male-dominated Parliament refuses to enact laws that would have seen women occupy prime positions of power, at lest one-third.

This is about a lot more than sanitary pads.

The Constitution stipulates that no more than two-thirds of any gender should be appointed or elected into public office. This is a milestone for Kenyan women because it provides a landmark push in the Constitution to allow for their rights, and also includes language prohibiting all forms of discrimination. It makes additional provisions for land rights and property rights, including after divorce.

But Parliament has to pass enabling legislation, which has failed four times because men deliberately stay away to sabotage it, ensuring there is no quorum to vote.

In retrospect, there is zero political will — nor has there ever been — in the implementation of various women's empowerment flashpoints. Leaders must cease giving lip service to empowerment. I urge them to walk the talk. How do you lock out the people who form more than 50 per cent of the population and expect to progress?

First, discourse on women's empowerment is not complete without the Deliver for Good Kenya Campaign. The multi-year advocacy campaign brings together partners to drive progress toward gender equality, the Sustainable Development Goals and the Big Four agenda.

The Kenyan government and her partners are required to work towards ensuring the five key messages of the campaign — the National Land Policy’s principles of equitable access to land and secure land tenure in urban and rural settings — in accordance with the Constitution and the realisation of SDGs 1, 2 and 5. 2.

Second, we must push for economic empowerment focussed on increasing government contributions to the Biashara Fund — a new government programme for financial inclusion designed to offer women, youth, and people living with disabilities access to low-interest business loans, with a specific focus on girls and women.