What you need to know about the census

Census is the total process of collecting, compiling, evaluating, analyzing, and publishing demographic, social, and/or economic data at a specified time, pertaining to all persons in a country or a well-defined part of a country.

All persons who will be within the borders of Kenya on the census night will be counted. This will include persons found in the households, outdoor sleepers, persons on transit, individuals in hotels and lodges, and institutions such as hospitals, prisons, and army barracks among others.

For the first time, all the data required for the Census will be captured electronically through a tablet computer.

The questions are loaded on to the gadget and the whole enumeration process will, therefore, be paperless.

It also ensures that the data will be more secure and that the census results will be available sooner than was previously possible.

Key questions that will be asked during the census enumeration.

Physical location.

The enumerators will record your county, sub-county, Division, Location, Sub-location, Constituency and Ward.

Personal Details

The age, sex, date of birth, ethnicity or nationality, religion, marital status, birthplace, previous residence, duration of residence, the reason for migration and orphanhood will be recorded.

Female aged 12 years or older will be asked about live births and deaths of infants born.

Persons with difficulties doing activities

The focus will be on the ability to see, hear, walk, remember or care for oneself. There will be a specific question about albinism.

Education level

Levels of educational attainment and training tat one have acquired will be asked entered.

Labour force occupation

Respondents will be asked about their occupation, industry, employers, and hours worked. Enumerators will also ask about whether one is employed in the field they trained.

ICTs

Access to information communication equipment ownership and services including mobile phones, the internet, computers, and online transactions will also be recorded.

Agriculture

Crop farming, livestock, and aquaculture among others. Livestock being mainly cattle, chicken, goats, sheep, pigs, camels, donkeys and bees among others.

Housing conditions and amenities

the respondents' dwellings, materials used in roofing and on the walls, and amenities available will be recorded. The enumerators will also ask you whether your house is rented or owned.

Household assets

The number of cars, motorcycles, bicycles or canoes etc will be recorded by the enumerators.

Other details will be the main source of water, method of human waste disposal and types of cooking and lighting fuels used.