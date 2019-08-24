Second Mau evictions will be a major catastrophe

Leaders drawn from Rift Valley have strongly opposed the upcoming second Mau evictions, saying it will have negative impact to locals.

They held a meeting in Nakuru on Saturday where they expressed their disappointment from the Environment CS Keriako Tobiko.

“The area earmarked for purported evictions is going to cause a crisis that cannot be managed by anyone, not even the government of Kenya,” Murkomen said.

They have resolved to meet CS Tobiko on Tuesday for a dialogue before eviction which they said will be catastrophic to over 100,000 residents.

Led by Elgeiyo Marakwet and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, they said Tobiko has ignored their calls seeking to have an appointment with him.

Murkomen said over 10,000 primary school students will be affected by the looming eviction exercise.

He added that schools in the earmarked area for evictions have been registered by the government and have teachers deployed by the same government.

The Senate Majority leader lauded the rules issued by the Education CS George Magoa, baring strangers from schools as KCSE and KCPE approaches.

“Over 1,000 class eight children in the same area are preparing for exams. We will expect that the order given by the Ministry of Education will not only be obeyed by parents but also by the Environment CS,” Murkomen added.

Kericho governor Paul Chepkwony, his Bomet counterpart Hilary Barchok and Mashinani party leader Isaac Ruto are among leaders who attended the meeting.

They urged Kenyans to take part in census exercise, saying the outcome will be used to distribute resources in the next ten years.

Governor Paul Chepkwony had earlier indicated that eviction of Mau settlers will be a contempt of court pending hearing he had filed at the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

Their meeting comes after Tobiko's remarks that the second phase of Mau evictions will kick off anytime.

Tobiko said that none of those evicted would be compensated as they had illegally encroached on government land.

This development comes as the government announced that it had so far reclaimed over 11,000 acres which had been grabbed by communities living around the forest.

The CS said some politicians were using the issue of the water tower to seek support from the communities.