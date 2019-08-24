Nairobi MCAs splash Sh300 million, pass only a single bill in 9 months

The disgrace of the Nairobi County Assembly has manifested itself yet again after the revelation that the MCAs pocketed Sh300 million in nine months but passed only one bill.

More than a year ago the venerable MCAs passed the Outdoor Advertising and Signage Control and Regulation Bill. That's all.

Further, lack of quorum and constant 'lack of business' continue to bog down assembly proceedings.

But hardworking ward reps diligently claim their salaries and allowances.

The MCAs have been at the forefront pushing the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to give them house allowance — equivalent to 15 per cent of their basic salary —among other perks.

Fistfighting, high drama and frequent squabbles between the House and the Executive have plagued the assembly headed by acting speaker Mwaura Chege.

Chege, a soft-spoken Ngara MCA, succeeded embattled speaker Beatrice Elachi who was dramatically impeached in September last year over allegations of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The MCAs troop to Mombasa on almost every weekend for what they call "official" committee business where they pocket tens of thousands in per diem.

The Star has established that the 128 MCAs gobbled up more than Sh300 million in salaries and allowances between July 2018 and March 31 this year.

Despite pocketing these sums — and still demanding more — the pay has been far from commensurate with their output.

An analysis of their legislative and oversight record reveals a shocking trend. The capital's MCAs have only passed one Bill over the entire period under review, rendering it one of Kenya's worst-performing legislatures.

The singular legislation: The Nairobi City County Outdoor and Advertising and Signage Control and Regulation Bill sponsored by Anthony Kiragu, which stipulates charges for outdoor advertising. It was passed on August 2, 2018.

Six crucial other bills were pending, including the Nairobi City County Public Road Transport and Traffic Management Bill, which was meant to reduce jams.

The House adopted 97 motions over the entire period. Motions are suggestions that urge the executive to act or expedite action on an important issue. They are not legally binding.

Further, 81 statements requested by members regarding development and other matters in their wards were pending.