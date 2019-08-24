Kawangware caretaker in court for rape charge

A caretaker has been charged with waylaying a tenant on her way back from an outdoor toilet and raping her all night.

Francis Owino, the caretaker of an estate in Kawangware, was arraigned on Thursday. He is said to have grabbed the woman, identified only as M.A., tossed her over his shoulders and taken her to his house where he raped her.

According to the charge sheet, on the night of August 17, M.A. was coming from the toilet when the accused ambushed her and snatched her phone that she was using as a torch.

M.A.reported the crime at the Kilimani police station.

“He carried me on his shoulders to his house. Upon arrival, Owino took off his vest and trousers and pounced on me,” she reported.

M.A. said she screamed for help but no one came to her rescue. She tried to fight him off but he overpowered her. The next morning, M.A. said she was allowed to leave with a warning from Owino that he would kill her if she talked.

“He threatened to kill him if I revealed the matter to his friends, relatives or any person close to me,” she said.

Appearing before Kibera senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo, Owino denied the charges.

He pleaded for release on lenient bond terms. He urged the magistrate to allow him to greet his friends in court, but the magistrate said no.

“You are lucky you came to court to pass greetings to your friends,” responded the magistrate.

Owino was granted cash bail of Sh300, 000 or bond and a surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on September 5 and heard on November 4.

(Edited by V.Graham)