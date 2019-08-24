I am pushing Uhuru's agenda not politicking, Ruto tells Kabogo

Kabogo had told President Uhuru Kenyatta that Ruto was among two people who were politicking ahead of 2022 General elections.

"His Excellency the President, there are two people who have the power to calm the 2022 elections early talks. One of them is here and the other one I invited him but he has not come. Both of them are my friends. Deputy President, people love you but you must work first. (Mheshimiwa Rais Kuna watu wawili Wana uwezo ya kutuliza mambo ya 22. Mmoja ako hapa mwingine nilimualika na hajafika. Wote ni marafiki zangu. Deputy President, watu wankupenda but tufanye kazi kwanza)," Kabogo said.

Going further, Ruto said that people go after him with no particular reason, forgetting that he was sworn in as the Deputy President of Kenya.

He went down memory lane and reminded the people that when President Uhuru Kenyatta was sworn in as the forth President of the republic of Kenya, he was on his side.

"After the president was sworn in, I was also called told to pledge and was also sworn in as the Deputy President whose duties to assist the president in developing the country," Ruto stated.

He further said that the problem of those who accuse him of early campaigning is that they compare him with politicians who do not have assigned roles and duties in the government.

"The problem is these people forget and put me in the same class with people who don't have any responsibilities and duties. My friend I was sworn in and assigned duties to help President Uhuru Kenyatta," Ruto said.

Owning to his duties, the Deputy President said he pledged before Kenyans and God, and he is performing his duties.

"If any developments by the President and the Jubilee Party stalls, the first to be asked is me," Ruto said.