Security tightened in Kiambu hotspots ahead of census

Security has been beefed up in Kiambu county hotspots ahead of the census, county commissioner Wilson Wanyanga has said.

Wanyanga said the hotspots include Kihara, Gachie and Muchatha in Kiambaa subcounty, Kinoo in Kikuyu subcounty, Githurai in Ruiru subcounty and Kiandutu slums in Thika.

He spoke on Thursday in Kiambu town when he met security officers and officials of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

“We have identified hotspot areas where the enumerators will have to go in the company of police officers and elders for the exercise,” he said.

The county commissioner told residents not fear being counted or giving information since it was not an exercise to profile people but for planning.

“I want to dispel rumours making some youths scared of participating in the census exercise. The data being collected is to help the government in planning and nothing else."

The administrator called upon businesspeople and other private functions performed at night like wedding afterparties to do so by 5pm so they can be home in time for the census.

“It is not only bars that should close by 5pm. I think Kenyans can do without alcohol for two days so that we conduct this special exercise. I appeal to supermarkets, chemists and others to close early and participate in census."

He said the only persons who will be roaming at night should be the persons conducting the census.

Kiambu KNBS chairman Willie Konde said enumerators and elders including security personnel will conduct a pre-enumeration exercise before Saturday to familiarise themselves with the areas and residents. He said the exercise will also prepare residents on who to expect on the census.

Konde said enumerators will have orange reflector jackets on with census writings and a badge to identify themselves. They will be accompanied by village elders and a police officer.

“By the second day, we hope to have covered over 90 per cent of the census and throughout the exercise, we will be advertising around the county to inform people who have not been counted to do so,” the official said.

The Kikuyu community elders of ‘Kiama Kia Ma’ supported the exercise saying that residents should not be afraid to open doors to census officials.

“We want everybody to be counted so the development of our areas can tally with the population. Security officials should be vigilant so people do not open doors to thieves in disguise,” elders secretary general Patrick Muiru said.

Edited by R.Wamochie