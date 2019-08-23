DCI stops Sh3.3bn pay to pipeline contractor

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has stopped the Kenya Pipeline Company from paying Sh3.3 billion claimed by the contractor of Line 5.

The claim is under investigation over suspected fraud after the Lebanese contractor raised figures contested by an expert scheduler.

Line 5 is a 20-inch pipeline running from Mombasa to the main terminal in Nairobi. It was put up since Line 1 was ageing.

KPC acting MD Hudson Andambi on Thursday told MPs at the Energy Committee that the DCI stopped the payment for extension of the project.

“So far, no payments have been made on the extension of term claims,” he said during Thursday's session chaired by Endebess MP Robert Pukose.

The chairman said if the problem occurred as a result of errors on the part of the contractor and the consultant – Shengli Engineering and Consulting Company of China – KPC should not pay a single claim to the contractor.

The claims arose after the contract was not completed within the original period of 18 months. After that, the Lebanese firm Zakhem International Construction Co Ltd (ZIC) applied for five extensions.