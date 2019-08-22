CA appoints Mercy Wanjau as new Ag.Director General

• Prior to her appointment, she was a consultant with KPMG South Africa, Price Waterhouse Coopers having a stint in legal practice.
• She also served on International secondment at the UN-international telecommunications union.
The Communications Authority has appointed Mercy Wanjau as its new Acting Director-General.
Wanjau replaces Francis Wangusi who has been at the helm of the authority since August 2012.
In a statement on Thursday, CA said Wanjau will be responsible for coordinating all the organization's activities.
Prior to her appointment, she was a consultant with KPMG South Africa, Price Waterhouse Coopers Kenya.
She also served on the International secondment at the UN-international telecommunications union.
The authority said they are confident that Wanjau has the skills, experience and leadership qualities required to act in the position of Director General pending her recruitment to the office.
The authority also said that the outgoing boss Wangusi played a key role in deepening Digital Financial Inclusion as well as promoting innovations in all sectors of the economy.
" There is no doubt Wangusi has made a mark in the sector and will remain an important footnote in the history of the ICT industry for a long time," Board Chairman Ngene Gituku said in the statement.
The board chairman also took time to congratulate the incoming boss and called on industry players to support her in order to consolidate and sustain the gains realized in the sector.