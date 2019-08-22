CA appoints Mercy Wanjau as new Ag.Director General

The Communications Authority has appointed Mercy Wanjau as its new Acting Director-General.

Wanjau replaces Francis Wangusi who has been at the helm of the authority since August 2012.

In a statement on Thursday, CA said Wanjau will be responsible for coordinating all the organization's activities.

Prior to her appointment, she was a consultant with KPMG South Africa, Price Waterhouse Coopers Kenya.

She also served on the International secondment at the UN-international telecommunications union.