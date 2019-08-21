TAX EVASION

Yattani lauds KRA's automation to curb tax evasion

• The CS further lauded partner government agencies involved in the process of handling cargo, including the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Bureau of Standards.

• He promised that the government will add  installation of  more cargo scanners and IT experts for KRA .

by MERCY MUMO
News
21 August 2019 - 18:06
Acting Treasury CS Ukur Yattani on Wednesday visited the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and Integrated Scanner Management Solution Command Centres at Times Tower.
Acting Treasury Cabinate Secretay Ukur  Yattani has lauded Kenya Revenue Authority for automation measures it has put in place to curb tax evasion.

Yattani spoke on Wednesday during his familiarisation tour of KRA operations at the Inland Container Depot in Embakasi.

He said that automation of tax administration functions is key in enhancing both transparency and efficiency.

The CS added that automation of KRA processes has reduced human intervention in handling cargo from the Port of Mombasa to the ICD and other destination.

He also visited the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and Integrated Scanner Management Solution Command Centres at Times Tower.

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu who accompanied the CS stated that the authority is reaping the fruits of modernization of tax systems within the Customs and Border Control Department.

This comes barely a week  after the authority issued a warning to tax evaders saying it is going to take tough measures on them this financial year.

KRA Deputy Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement Dr Edward Karanja on Wednesday 14  said they have decided to criminalise those who evade tax as part of the global practice.

