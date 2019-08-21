Yattani lauds KRA's automation to curb tax evasion

Acting Treasury Cabinate Secretay Ukur Yattani has lauded Kenya Revenue Authority for automation measures it has put in place to curb tax evasion.

Yattani spoke on Wednesday during his familiarisation tour of KRA operations at the Inland Container Depot in Embakasi.

He said that automation of tax administration functions is key in enhancing both transparency and efficiency.

The CS added that automation of KRA processes has reduced human intervention in handling cargo from the Port of Mombasa to the ICD and other destination.

He promised that the government will add installation of more cargo scanners and IT experts for KRA .

He also visited the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and Integrated Scanner Management Solution Command Centres at Times Tower.

KRA Commissioner General Githii Mburu who accompanied the CS stated that the authority is reaping the fruits of modernization of tax systems within the Customs and Border Control Department.

This comes barely a week after the authority issued a warning to tax evaders saying it is going to take tough measures on them this financial year.

KRA Deputy Commissioner for Investigations and Enforcement Dr Edward Karanja on Wednesday 14 said they have decided to criminalise those who evade tax as part of the global practice.