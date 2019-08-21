Wamatangi and Kilonzo differ on census

Kiambu Senetor Kimani Wamatangi and his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Junior on Wednesday differed over the objective of the upcoming census process.

Wamatangi took to Twitter to say the government will use the correct population outcome in distribution of resources.

He added that the population data will bring to an end a culture where sparsely populated regions are allocated more resources at the expense of the densely populated areas.

"The Census results will show the correct population data in all the 47 counties. It will mark the end of resources being allocated to sparely populated regions at the expense of the densely populated areas," Wamatangi said.