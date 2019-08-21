Wamatangi and Kilonzo differ on census

• Wamatangi said population data will bring to an end a culture where sparsely populated regions are being allocated more resources at the expense of the densely populated areas.
Kiambu Senetor Kimani Wamatangi and his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Junior on Wednesday differed over the objective of the upcoming census process.
Wamatangi took to Twitter to say the government will use the correct population outcome in distribution of resources.
He added that the population data will bring to an end a culture where sparsely populated regions are allocated more resources at the expense of the densely populated areas.
"The Census results will show the correct population data in all the 47 counties. It will mark the end of resources being allocated to sparely populated regions at the expense of the densely populated areas," Wamatangi said.
Kilonzo, however, criticised Wamatangi's statement.
"This statement is wrong In so many ways. No one is less of a Kenyan. This narrative is euphemism for discrimination that was behind sessional paper no 10 of 1965," Senator Kilonzo said.
Wamatangi asked the public to come out ensure that they are counted in the nationwide process which will run on the nights of August 24 and 25.
The government has put enough mechanisms in place to ensure all people are counted, which includes closing of bars.
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i said on Wednesday that all bars will be closed during the exercise.
Lodgings will however remain open. Outdoor sleepers, persons on transit, individuals in hotels and lodges, and institutions such as hospitals and prisons will all be counted.