NYS theft suspects charged afresh with laundering Sh90m

Businesswoman Josephine Kabura and Ben Gethi were on Tuesday charged afresh with laundering National Youth Service funds.

The prosecution added a new count against Kabura, John Kago Ndungu and Patrick Ogolla.

In the new count, Kabura, Kago and Ogolla are accused of transferring Sh90 million to an account in K-Rep Bank belonging to Patrick Ogolla Onyango and Company advocates between December 2014 and May 30, 2015.

The prosecution told magistrate Martha Mutuku that Kabura and her co-accused transferred the money knowing it was the proceeds of crime. The effect was to conceal the source of money.

The accused denied the amended charge and granted the same bail terms as when they first took the pleas in 2016. They faced 15 counts.

Also amended in the charge sheet are the dates the offences were allegedly committed.

Nine witnesses out of 35 have testified. The prosecution said no new statements have been recorded.

Some of the proceeds were used to buy cars, including a Sh23.4 million Range Rover, Sh6.3 million Jeep Cherokee, Sh5.2 million Toyota Prado, a land cruiser as well as other properties.

The case will be heard next month.

