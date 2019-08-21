EXTRA CHARGE

NYS theft suspects charged afresh with laundering Sh90m

Businesswoman Kabura and two others deny transferring funds knowing they were proceeds of crime

In Summary

• They denied the amended charge and were granted the same bail terms as in 2016. 

• Nine witnesses out of 35 have testified and the prosecution says it has not recorded new statements. 

by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Businesswoman Josephine Kabura with other suspects linked to the theft of NYS funds at a Milimani Court on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Businesswoman Josephine Kabura with other suspects linked to the theft of NYS funds at a Milimani Court on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Businesswoman Josephine Kabura and Ben Gethi were on Tuesday charged afresh with laundering National Youth Service funds. 

The prosecution added a new count against Kabura, John Kago Ndungu and Patrick Ogolla. 

In the new count, Kabura, Kago and Ogolla are accused of transferring Sh90 million to an account in K-Rep Bank belonging to Patrick Ogolla Onyango and Company advocates between December 2014 and May 30, 2015. 

 
 

The prosecution told magistrate Martha Mutuku that Kabura and her co-accused transferred the money knowing it was the proceeds of crime. The effect was to conceal the source of money.

The accused denied the amended charge and granted the same bail terms as when they first took the pleas in 2016. They faced 15 counts.

Also amended in the charge sheet are the dates the offences were allegedly committed.

Nine witnesses out of 35 have testified. The prosecution said no new statements have been recorded.

Some of the proceeds were used to buy cars, including a Sh23.4 million Range Rover, Sh6.3 million Jeep Cherokee, Sh5.2 million Toyota Prado, a land cruiser as well as other properties.

The case will be heard next month.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

MORE:

Waiguru celebrates as Kabura is charged afresh

Governor says she's waiting for Kabura to 'confess' she lied in an affidavit.
News
9 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by SUSAN MUHINDI Court Reporter
News
21 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    23h ago Corridors of Power

  2. The Rock marries girlfriend Lauren Hashian
    19h ago World

  3. Zimbabwe ex-Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko 'on the run'
    10h ago Africa

  4. From warzones to loving hands of family abroad
    23h ago Big Read

Latest Videos