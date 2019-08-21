TAX EVASION

DPP orders Keroche directors Tabitha Karanja and husband to appear in court over Sh14bn tax evasion

Accused of 10 counts of tax fraud, DPP orders them to appear in court.

In Summary

• DPP Noordin Haji said investigations revealed they were found culpable of 10 counts of tax fraud.

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
21 August 2019 - 17:14
Tabitha Karanja
Tabitha Karanja

The DPP has ordered that the directors of Keroche Breweries Ltd be arraigned in court over Sh14.45 billion tax evasion.

The directors are Tabitha Mukami Mungai and Joseph Karanja.

In a statement on Wednesday, DPP Noordin Haji said investigations revealed they were found culpable of 10 counts of tax fraud.

 

The DPP said the KRA commissioner-general submitted an inquiry file to his office on August 18 and an audit by KRA established that Keroche Breweries had evaded payment of tax totaling sh14,451,836,375.

The company is accused of evading payment of Sh12.34 billion VAT for stamps (Sh329.4 million), Crescent Vodka (Sh135.4 million) among other products.

Keroche is also accused of evading payment of excise duty amounting to Sh2.1 billion for the same items.

The DPP said he is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence and that it is in the public interest to charge the suspects with 10 counts of tax fraud contrary to the Tax Procedures Act of 2015.

He therefore ordered that the directors be arraigned.

