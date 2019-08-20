Inside new and stalled graft cases at EACC

He eventually resigned on August 31, 2016, as pressure mounted and Parliament recommended President Uhuru Kenyatta form a tribunal to investigate him over conflict of interest.

In the new report, the EACC also wants Kavuludi to be arrested and prosecuted over six bad cheques he issued amounting to Sh931,735.

The ex-police commission boss is alleged to have issued the cheques between August 2013 and February 2016.

However, the DPP has returned the file to the EACC for further investigation before prosecution commences.

The commission had recommended that the ex-NPSC boss be charged with six counts of issuing the bad cheques, contrary to the Penal Code.

It has also emerged that former Correctional Services Principal Secretary Alfred Cheruiyot and ex-head of supply chain Mangiti Mieri face prosecution over Sh4.8 billion irregular security contracts.

Cheruiyot is currently the PS, Department of Post Training and Skills Development, following a reshuffle by President Uhuru Kenyatta in July last year.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission accuses the officers of irregularly awarding 10 classified tenders to various companies for bulletproof vests and guns.

According to the EACC, top officials of the Department of Correctional Services undertook the tender without prior budget approval, against the procurement laws.

The EACC has maintained there was a breach of procurement laws as there was no budget and the items were not approved by the Cabinet.

The anti-graft agency says the Director of Public Prosecutions has returned the file for tightening up and wrapping up loose ends.

It has also emerged that the Commission wants a fresh charge of former National Youth Service officials, some of them already in court for a separate scandal.

The anti-graft body has recommended that former NYS director general Nelson Githinji and the deputy director general be charged over the loss of Sh75 million.

Githinji is among those charged in court over the Sh695 million NYS I scandal and had resigned from office on November 2015 after the DPP recommended his prosecution.

In the latest probe, the EACC has cited flaws in the tender awarded by NYS for the supply of firefighting equipment by M/S International Partnership Services East Africa.

The investigations revealed that the procurement process that led to the award of the LPO by NYS to IPSEA was irregular since it extended the available budget for 2014-2015.

The firm, the ex-NYS officials and the then members of the Inspection and Acceptance Committee could also be jointly and severally charged with conspiracy to defraud the NYS.

“The then Director-General of the NYS, as the accounting officer, approved the procurement without the involvement of the ministerial tender committee,” the EACC says in its report published in the Kenya Gazette.

On June 19, the DPP recommended a joint meeting between his office and the EACC to agree on how to handle the file.

The EACC, in a July 22 report signed by CEO Twalib Mbarak and chairman Eliud Wabukala, states that it has actively handled 107 cases between January and March this year.

Of these, 71 were recommended for prosecution — of which 39 have been accepted; 12 set for administrative action and 24 were closed for varied reasons.

Twenty-four files were returned for further investigation by the EACC before the DPP will approve prosecution.