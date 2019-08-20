Family seeks justice for son killed in Naivasha prison

The family of the Simon Nduro who was tortured to death two months ago at Naivasha GK Prison now wants warders implicated in the matter prosecuted.

A report released two weeks ago by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) revealed that the inmate died following beatings by two warders.

Nduro, 36, who was serving a life sentence died on June 15 after he was beaten by a group of warders three days earlier for allegedly failing to line up.

Already, two officers incriminated in the beatings have been interdicted while the officer in charge of the prison Mathew Mutisya was recalled to the headquarters.

Nduro's father David Gitahi said that their fears had been confirmed and it was upon the government agency to take up the matter.

“We are asking the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to take over the issue and charge the officers with murder,” he said on Sunday.

He said that the prison department had taken him in circles since the death occurred adding that the family was yet to terms with the loss.

“I thank KNCHR and the pathologist who were very open and candid that my son was tortured to death by the warders,” he said.

Warders and inmates interviewed for the report said that the victim was ruthlessly beaten and later locked in a segregation room.

“After being assaulted the inmate was taken to the segregation block without being given medical attention and he died at the prison and not on his way to the hospital as it was alleged by the officers,” reads the report in part.

The commission noted that two warders had been incriminated in the beating of Nduro who had been jailed for an offence of robbery with violence.

“The DPP should ensure prompt and comprehensive investigations are conducted into the alleged torture complaint by the warders and ensure that those responsible are prosecuted,” the report states.

The investigating team noted that based on the postmortem report, the inmate died as a result of circulatory failure in brain, lung and kidney due to clots in those organs.

“The cause for this was thrombo-emboli/fat emboli to the lungs due to soft tissue trauma by multiple blunt force,” says the report.

The commission recommended that any prison officers implicated in acts of torture or ill-treatment against prisoners should immediately be suspended pending a full inquiry.

(edited by O. Owino)