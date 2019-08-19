Uhuru, Ruto lead Kenyans in mourning John De Mathew

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto led Kenyans in the mourning the passing of Kikuyu benga musician John De Mathew.

De Mathew died on Sunday after his car was involved in a road accident.

The musician popular for his Kikuyu music hits was pronounced dead at the Thika Nursing Home following the accident new Blue Post in Thika.

In his condolence message, Uhuru described DeMathew as a gifted musician who not only used his talent to entertain but also mentored other upcoming Kenyan musicians.

“As a nation, we were privileged to have had such a brilliant artist who played a big role in promoting our African cultural heritage through his music. Indeed, we have lost an icon in the music industry. DeMathew championed and played a big role in preserving our cultural heritage,” the President said.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family, relatives, friends and fans of the late musician strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

Ruto described the musician as one who used his talent to teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth.

"De Mathew was a great composer of Kikuyu lyrics, which carried undertones of societal ills, including alcoholism and promoting peace and cohesion in society," Ruto said.

"He has mentored many aspiring musicians and campaigned for a platform to empower them. He was artistic, sociable and an eloquent performer. Rest In Peace."