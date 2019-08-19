Uhuru, Ruto lead Kenyans in mourning John De Mathew

• De Mathew died on Sunday after his car was involved in a road accident.
• The musician popular for his Kikuyu music hits was pronounced dead at the Thika Nursing Home following the accident new Blue Post in Thika.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto led Kenyans in the mourning the passing of Kikuyu benga musician John De Mathew.
In his condolence message, Uhuru described DeMathew as a gifted musician who not only used his talent to entertain but also mentored other upcoming Kenyan musicians.
“As a nation, we were privileged to have had such a brilliant artist who played a big role in promoting our African cultural heritage through his music. Indeed, we have lost an icon in the music industry. DeMathew championed and played a big role in preserving our cultural heritage,” the President said.
President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family, relatives, friends and fans of the late musician strength and fortitude to bear the loss.
Ruto described the musician as one who used his talent to teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth.
"De Mathew was a great composer of Kikuyu lyrics, which carried undertones of societal ills, including alcoholism and promoting peace and cohesion in society," Ruto said.
"He has mentored many aspiring musicians and campaigned for a platform to empower them. He was artistic, sociable and an eloquent performer. Rest In Peace."
Deep condolences to the family, friends and fans of renowned musician John De Mathew. He used his talent to teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 19, 2019
Muranga Governor Mwangi wa Iria described de Mathew's music as educative, informative and entertaining.
"Through his leadership, the music fraternity launched a cooperative movement dubbed TAMCO Sacco and pooled resources to invest in real estate and other sectors as a way of empowering the musician's fraternity," Wairia said.
"So sad to learn about the death of John De'Mathew. An icon who's music has transcended generations and inspired musicians in Central Kenya and beyond. He will be surely missed. My condolences to his family, the music fraternity and all his fans. May his soul rest in peace," Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua said.
Kiambu Senator Wamatangi termed the late artist as a legend.
"Rest in Peace Benga Musician John De'Mathew; you gave us the best hits covering all spheres of life family, relationships, politics, socio-economic matters, your legacy will live on to impact generations. You are a legend! " Wamatangi tweeted.
"While growing up, I listened a lot to John De Mathew. His music inspired me greatly to become the musician I am today. I am deeply saddened by his untimely demise following a tragic road accident on Sunday. May His soul rest well in eternal peace," Starehe MP Charles 'Jaguar' Njagua said.
Issac Mwaura remembers him as a musician with popular hits since childhood.
"A great legend, who we all listened to with your popular hits since childhood. Rest In Peace." he said.
Through songs such as “Njata Yakwa”, De Mathew used his characteristic vocal skills and powerful lyrics to spread the message of love, peace and togetherness in the souls of millions of his fans, while speaking against socio-cultural vices. #RIPDemathew— Ken Lusaka (@Ken_Lusaka) August 19, 2019
"The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a great legend. You have left a lasting footprint in the music industry." Cecile Mbarire said.
Gladys Wanga recalls meeting him at the embrace event in Murang'a.
"Deepest condolences to the family and friends of musician John Demathew whom I met at our embrace Muranga meeting. What a sad loss for Murang' a and Kenya," she said.
According to Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, DeMathew had attended a Harambee in support of fellow musician Peter Kigia.
He was alone in the car when it rammed into a lorry near Blue Post Hotel.
The driver of the lorry said that he was on his way to Sagana from Athi river when a speeding vehicle hit him in the back.
"When I got here at Blue Post, a car belonging to De Mathew hit me at the back. He was removed from the car by good samaritans who rushed him to hospital as I waited for the traffic police to show up," the driver told journalists at the scene.